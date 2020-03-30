Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 44,232 Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,232 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 7,136.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.78. Manchester United PLC has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manchester United PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

