Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 55,146 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,146 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in James River Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.49. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.