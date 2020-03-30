Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 69,415 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,415 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 832.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

ACRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

