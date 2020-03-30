Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $379,000 Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

BKE opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $751.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.87. Buckle Inc has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.27 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

