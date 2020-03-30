Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $401,000 Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $44.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,726. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.