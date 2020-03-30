Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Sundial Growers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 645.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 383,776 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $910,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Sundial Growers by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDL. CIBC cut Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen cut Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.04 on Monday. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

