Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,105 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of i3 Verticals worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

IIIV stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.20 million, a P/E ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.74. i3 Verticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

