Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of Park National stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Park National has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million.

In related news, Director Robert E. Oneill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 101.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park National by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $3,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

