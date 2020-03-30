Parsley Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PE. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE PE opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,332,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

