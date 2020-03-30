Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. United Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.63. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.