Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $10,220,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $135.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.