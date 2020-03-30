Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEB. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:PEB opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378,695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

