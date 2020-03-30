Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 357 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 167.05 ($2.20) on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of GBX 161.15 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.07.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

