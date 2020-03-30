Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. National Securities cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of PRFT opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $211,758.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,195.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,019,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Perficient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,834 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,901,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

