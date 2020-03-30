Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

TCBK stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $916.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

