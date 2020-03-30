Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.