Piper Sandler Comments on BancFirst Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Samis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

