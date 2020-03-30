Piper Sandler Comments on Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,711,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

