Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.28. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

