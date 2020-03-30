Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE STT opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

