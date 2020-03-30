Piper Sandler Weighs in on Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.87 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

