PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Get PolyOne alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

PolyOne stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyOne (POL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.