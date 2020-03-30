Popular Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Popular in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPOP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Popular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Popular by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.