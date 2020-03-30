Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

PSTL opened at $15.74 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,431.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

