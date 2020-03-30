Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of PGNX opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 195.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 570,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 450,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,374,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

