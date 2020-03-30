Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €7.50 ($8.72) price target from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.95 ($15.06).

ETR PSM opened at €6.92 ($8.05) on Monday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 52-week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

