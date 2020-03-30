Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Covetrus Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covetrus in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

CVET opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,241,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.