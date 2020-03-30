Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

