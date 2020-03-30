Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

