Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock worth $1,737,394 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

