Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Capital Power stock opened at C$25.66 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$683.00 million for the quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

