Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 126,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capstar Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

