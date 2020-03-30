Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.

RNST has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $20.95 on Monday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $21,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 420.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

