Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issued By B. Riley

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NYSE:STL opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.