Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRY. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $192.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

