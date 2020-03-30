Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Cut by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

CMA stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

