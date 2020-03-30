Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,634,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

