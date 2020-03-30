Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reduced by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of GBCI opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

