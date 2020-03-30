Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Cut by Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Home Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 783,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 255.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 112,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

