Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Lowered by Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $13.30 on Monday. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

