Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for South State Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

South State stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. South State has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $24,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,978,000 after buying an additional 63,933 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

