Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Reduced by Piper Sandler

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

UCBI stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.27.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in United Community Banks by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

