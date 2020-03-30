Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weight Watchers International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of WW opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

