R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley downgraded R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. R C M Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R C M Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.