Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNW. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.56.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 138.64%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

