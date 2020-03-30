Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Re/Max by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 54.71% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

