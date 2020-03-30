Redfin Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

RDFN stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.99. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $32.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,790,240. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

