Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.42. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Insiders acquired a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

