Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Callaway Golf Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE:ELY opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.43. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 592.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 403,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

