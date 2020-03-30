Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

BOH opened at $53.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

